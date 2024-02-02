Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 66,100 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $55,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.77. 2,955,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,568. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

