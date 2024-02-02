Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $918,324,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,081,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,571. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $329.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.44 and its 200-day moving average is $291.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

