Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,431. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $176.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

