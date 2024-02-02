Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.2% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,568. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

