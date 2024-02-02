Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $18,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.46. 1,182,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,078. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $176.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

