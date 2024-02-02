Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Buys 46 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.00. 1,830,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.22 and its 200-day moving average is $453.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $496.41. The stock has a market cap of $383.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

