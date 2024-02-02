Equity Investment Corp Acquires 61,476 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 578,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,476 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $70,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.52. 1,620,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $167.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

