Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.000-13.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion. Rockwell Automation also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-13.50 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.26. 575,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,749 shares of company stock worth $2,725,402. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

