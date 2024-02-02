iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $28,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. 620,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,332. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

