Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 596,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,412. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

