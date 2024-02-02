Royal Bank of Canada Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.02.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $10.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,039,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,505,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $171.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.