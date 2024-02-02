The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.52. The stock had a trading volume of 447,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

