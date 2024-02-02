SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $413,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,684,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,913,752. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

