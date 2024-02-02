Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84,464 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,601. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

