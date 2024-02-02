Warwick Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $248,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $92,725,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 16.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 30.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $8.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,737. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

