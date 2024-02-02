Americana Partners LLC Has $206,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after buying an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,140,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,911,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.65 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

