General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,943,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,760 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 7.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $195,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,208,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,578,352. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

