Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,635,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,888 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 7.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.24% of Citigroup worth $190,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,225,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,597,213. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

