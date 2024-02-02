Western Wealth Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 231.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 563,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 94,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 63,470 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. 2,267,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,932. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

