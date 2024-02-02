Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $5.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $5.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTON. Bank of America cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of PTON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 15,362,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,284,418. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

