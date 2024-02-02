Stride Price Tops $4.01 on Major Exchanges (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Stride token can currently be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00009275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a market cap of $352.13 million and approximately $383,534.90 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stride has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Stride Token Profile

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 3.70338375 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $212,795.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

