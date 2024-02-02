Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Shares Gap Down to $65.29

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.29, but opened at $63.11. Boston Properties shares last traded at $62.33, with a volume of 287,135 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

Boston Properties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 323.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 57.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after buying an additional 1,038,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after buying an additional 952,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.