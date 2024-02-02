Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Shares Gap Down to $65.29

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.29, but opened at $63.11. Boston Properties shares last traded at $62.33, with a volume of 287,135 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.
Boston Properties Price Performance
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 323.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 57.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after buying an additional 1,038,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after buying an additional 952,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
