Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 4.3% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $178.19 and last traded at $177.80. 14,230,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 89,602,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.87. The stock has a market cap of $281.89 billion, a PE ratio of 327.85, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,908,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.