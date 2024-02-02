Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

SIGI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.79. 150,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $108.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,641,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,216,000 after purchasing an additional 226,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

