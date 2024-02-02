Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $481,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, hitting $425.83. The stock had a trading volume of 317,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,359. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.18.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.