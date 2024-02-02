Equity Investment Corp Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,740 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 162,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $166.38. 650,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,673. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $167.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

