iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.32. 2,706,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

