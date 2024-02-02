Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $505.27. The company had a trading volume of 206,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,714. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $513.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.