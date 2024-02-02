SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,627 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $173,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.49. 30,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,418. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

