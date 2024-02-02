Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.26% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $21,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. 42,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

