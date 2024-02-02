SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for approximately 0.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 271,072 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,467,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 407,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 61,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.45. 62,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,399. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.