SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 14,943 Shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors comprises 0.8% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of U.S. Global Investors worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GROW remained flat at $2.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,649. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.02.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

