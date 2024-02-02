Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955,213. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

