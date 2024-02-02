Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Boosted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $342.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,163. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 193.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.11 and a 52 week high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

