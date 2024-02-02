Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Align Technology worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $77,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $65,182,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $52,560,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.17 and a 200 day moving average of $283.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

