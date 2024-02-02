Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 10,328 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $20,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,124 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,194,000 after purchasing an additional 481,015 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,078. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.12. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $176.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.