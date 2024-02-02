Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5-$39.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.41 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.64.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,436. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 142.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 510 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

