Raymond James Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $88.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $72.81. 812,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,095. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Hologic by 189.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hologic by 10.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

