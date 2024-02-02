Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.81. 812,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,095. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

