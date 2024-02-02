Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chart Industries worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

GTLS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 128,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.11. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

