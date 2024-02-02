Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $3,246,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

