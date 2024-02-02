Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $196,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. 1,538,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

