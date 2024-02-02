Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.86 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 43,047 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. 1,829,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,537,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

