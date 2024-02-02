Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.93. 989,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,587. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $385.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.68.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

