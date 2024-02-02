Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 437 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after acquiring an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after acquiring an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.92. 2,067,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,192. The company has a market capitalization of $309.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $172.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.