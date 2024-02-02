United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $567.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

