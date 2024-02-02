United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after buying an additional 817,781 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $262.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $272.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,398 shares of company stock worth $47,874,300 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.