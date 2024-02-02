Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $210.00 at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $161.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.