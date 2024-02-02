United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.