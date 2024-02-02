Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $159.28 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $140.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.